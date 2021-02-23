Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE SHLX opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.