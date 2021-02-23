Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,002 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1,793.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 518,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,263. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.81%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

