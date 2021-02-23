SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,814 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fulton Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FULT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

