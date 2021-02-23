SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.40 Million in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

