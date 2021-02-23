SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Astec Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Astec Industries stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

