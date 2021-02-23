SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 762.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $209.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

