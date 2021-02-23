SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 41,535 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 767.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,535 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NTCT. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

