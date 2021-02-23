Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post sales of $960.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.90 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $802.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,276,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,887,592. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

