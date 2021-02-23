Serum Reaches Market Capitalization of $346.69 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00014498 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 89.6% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $346.69 million and $1.40 billion worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00466617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00069569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00079750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057633 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 121.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.44 or 0.00506933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072521 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

