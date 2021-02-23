SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SEI Investments worth $24,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SEI Investments by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SEI Investments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,996,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,385 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,734 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

