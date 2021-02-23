Sei Investments Co. Sells 37,321 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,300 shares of company stock worth $21,171,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

