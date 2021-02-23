Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $349.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.15.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

