Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 51,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

