Sei Investments Co. Has $17.27 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,709 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Performance Food Group worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after buying an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after acquiring an additional 578,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $286,199,000 after acquiring an additional 329,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.