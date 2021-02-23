Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,875 shares of company stock worth $5,074,949. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

NYSE HCA opened at $174.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

