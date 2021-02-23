Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

