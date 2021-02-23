SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

