SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.15.

SEAS opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $40.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

