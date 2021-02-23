Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNOB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.