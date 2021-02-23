Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $727,800.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

