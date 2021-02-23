SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,777,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

