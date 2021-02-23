SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. 695,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,138,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

