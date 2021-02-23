SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 554 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $28.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $546.05. 151,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,163. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $338.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

