SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $76,098,016. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.84. 32,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

