SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,863,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $120.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,878. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

