SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

