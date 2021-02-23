SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 768 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,203,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Shares of DLR opened at $137.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.