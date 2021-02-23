Seaboard Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Seaboard has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,150.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,212.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.34. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $2,614.00 and a 52-week high of $3,940.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

