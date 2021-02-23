Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 136.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,913 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 10.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $193,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $20,502,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,424,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $239.07 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

