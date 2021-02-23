Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Announces $2.35 Annual Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 2.35 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

