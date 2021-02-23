Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $329,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

