Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,826,000. Appleton Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,499.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 254,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 238,882 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 892.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 216,195 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

