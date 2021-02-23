Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Indie Asset Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. 157,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,859. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.