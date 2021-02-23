Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $457,000.

SCHE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. 45,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,472. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

