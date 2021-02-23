Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 375 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $194.02. The company has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

