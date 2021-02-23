Scala Market Cap Reaches $2.87 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Scala has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $4,212.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00456406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00077385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00479496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

