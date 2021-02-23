SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SBAC opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,731.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.39 and a 200 day moving average of $290.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.29.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

