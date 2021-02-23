SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
SBAC opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,731.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.39 and a 200 day moving average of $290.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.
