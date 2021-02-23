SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $62,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.93.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.87. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,731.22 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

