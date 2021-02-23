Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), but opened at GBX 5.05 ($0.07). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.08 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,878,886 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £72.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

In other Savannah Resources news, insider David Archer sold 500,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.