Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.73 ($32.63).

FRA:EVK opened at €28.20 ($33.18) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.86.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

