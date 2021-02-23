Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

