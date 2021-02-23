Sandstorm Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 29,541 call options on the company. This is an increase of 960% compared to the average daily volume of 2,786 call options.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

