San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SJT opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

