Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

SAFT opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

