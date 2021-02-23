Safe Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $74,893.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.