SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $2.30 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004793 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $401,467.03 and $169,966.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00455694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 167% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.00482866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00072703 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

