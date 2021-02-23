RWM Asset Management LLC Takes $13.12 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,122,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,180.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,239.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,205.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

