Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,101 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $19,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 170,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,581,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

KC opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

