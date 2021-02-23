Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 25,615 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 218.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $459.34 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.