Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.13 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

